After polls, Mandya voters now debate and bet on outcome

MYSURU: After making headlines ahead of the Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections, the Mandya constituency is now witnessing intense discussions and betting over the outcome of the April 26 polls.

Conversations on potential winners and losers are now a common sight at arali katte (platforms under peepal trees), tea stalls, and market squares. The post-poll scenario is not merely confined to discussions and debates. Betting activity, too, has surged in the constituency.

From cash to two-wheelers, people this time have even wagered their livestock. The election in Mandya on April 26 saw an impressive voter turnout of close to 81%, the highest among the 14 Lok Sabha segments in Karnataka that voted.

Mandya, the Sugar Bowl, drew national interest with the NDA fielding former chief minister and state JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy. In several villages of the constituency, farmers, labourers, and women are actively debating the potential election outcome, analysing factors such as candidates’ performance, community affiliations, and organisational support.

Caste dynamics play a significant role in the electoral outcome in Mandya, with Vokkaligas, Dalits, Lingayats, Kurubas, Muslims, and other backward communities holding sway in the district. But crucial to a candidate’s victory in the constituency are the Vokkaligas, who form the majority of the voters. While the NDA has fielded HD Kumaraswamy, Congress’ candidate is Venkataramane Gowda, popularly known as Star Chandru.

“While both hail from the Vokkaliga community, Kumaraswamy holds a prominent leadership position within the community across the state. Venkataramane’s support base, however, lacks the same level of organisational strength,” opined a political expert. Consequently, discussions revolve around which candidate will secure the backing of a specific caste group.