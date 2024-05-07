Battle for supremacy between feuding families of Shimoga

SHIVAMOGGA: The stage is set for the clash of two progenies of two former chief ministers, besides a seasoned politician and former DCM, in Shimoga parliamentary constituency. This battle for supremacy between two former chief ministers’ families, which started in 2009, is continuing even after 15 years.

In this election, BJP’s BY Raghavendra, son of BS Yediyurappa, is up against Geetha Shivarajkumar of the Congress, the daughter of S Bangarappa. Shimoga constituency is considered a strong saffron base, and queering the pitch for the two main protagonists is seasoned BJP politician and former DCM KS Eshwarappa.

Former CM S Bangarappa’s regime in Shimoga parliamentary constituency as well as Shivamogga district lasted a few decades. He contested on Karnataka Congress Party, Congress as well as BJP tickets. He contested his last election in 2009 on a Congress ticket, taking on Raghavendra. He was defeated by a margin of 52,889 votes, after which his political fortune began declining. Ever since, Shimoga LS constituency has been witnessing a clash between the two families.

Interestingly, the political graph of former CM BS Yediyurappa was on the rise from 2004, and till date there is no looking back, despite some hiccups. In the 2014 parliamentary elections, Yediyurappa faced Geetha Shivarajkumar, then in the JDS, and defeated her by a margin of 3,65,580 votes.

The clash of progenies kicked off in 2018, in the by-election for Shimoga LS seat. Madhu S Bangarappa, second son of Bangarappa, took on Raghavendra, son of Yediyurappa, and was defeated by a margin of 52,148 votes. Again in the 2019 general elections, this clash continued between Raghavendra (BJP) and Madhu Bangarappa, consensus candidate of the JDS-Congress alliance. Madhu lost by 2,23,360 votes.