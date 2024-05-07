‘Chalakara Dina’, a day to thank drivers

BENGALURU: To recognise the hardwork and dedication of thousands of drivers operating cabs, buses, autos and other vehicles round the clock, the Karnataka state transport department will soon designate a day for the driver community as ‘Chalakara Dina’ (Drivers Day). Drivers from organized and unorganized sectors will celebrate the ‘Chalakara Dina’ and those who have served exceptionally well, with zero accidents will be awarded.

“Discussions are on to narrow in on a date, and once the elections are over in the state and results are declared, we will decide and announce the day,” told Additional Commissioner for Transport (Enforcement) C Mallikarjuna.

“Recently, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed the Karnataka Motor Transport and Other Allied Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Bill, 2024 for providing security and benefits to drivers, garage and puncture shops workers, employees at water washing units and others involved in the transport sector. To generate funds for this, we are levying 3 per cent cess on transport vehicles and it will be used for the welfare of drivers and other workers in the transport sector. Along with this, we are working to dedicate a special day for the driver community as a Chalakara Dina,” Mallikarjuna added.

President of Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association, Nataraja Sharma, said, “Like how every other profession has a day to celebrate, drivers too want their own day.”