Election representatives from five countries study Lok Sabha process in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Representatives of election commissions of five countries are in Belagavi to study the nitty gritty of how the world’s largest democracy is running the ongoing Lok Sabha election process.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil received the team of ten members from the Election Commissions of Cambodia, Nepal, Moldova, Seychelles and Tunisia here on Monday.

The international delegation got an opportunity to interact with top officials of the district on the election process during a meeting at a private hotel in Belagavi. Patil explained to them about the preparations undertaken for the fair and smooth polling in the district.

Belagavi North Zone IGP Vikas Kumar Vikash, Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled and probationary IAS officer Shubham Shukla among others were present.

After this, the delegation visited a mustering centre at Vanita Vidyalaya School where they witnessed first-hand the work done at the ground level. Patil informed the members about deployment of polling booth staff, strongroom, distribution of voting machines, dispatch of election officers/staff teams to polling booths and transport system.