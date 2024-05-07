Election representatives from five countries study Lok Sabha process in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Representatives of election commissions of five countries are in Belagavi to study the nitty gritty of how the world’s largest democracy is running the ongoing Lok Sabha election process.
District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil received the team of ten members from the Election Commissions of Cambodia, Nepal, Moldova, Seychelles and Tunisia here on Monday.
The international delegation got an opportunity to interact with top officials of the district on the election process during a meeting at a private hotel in Belagavi. Patil explained to them about the preparations undertaken for the fair and smooth polling in the district.
Belagavi North Zone IGP Vikas Kumar Vikash, Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled and probationary IAS officer Shubham Shukla among others were present.
After this, the delegation visited a mustering centre at Vanita Vidyalaya School where they witnessed first-hand the work done at the ground level. Patil informed the members about deployment of polling booth staff, strongroom, distribution of voting machines, dispatch of election officers/staff teams to polling booths and transport system.
The delegation’s next stop was at a model code of conduct monitoring centre. Officials explained that the MCC team has been working in a well-equipped command and control centre set up under the Smart City Project to detect violations and ensure appropriate action. The members learned how officials monitor check-posts set up throughout the district through web cameras. They were also given information on the working of the flying surveillance teams that criss-cross the district in GPS-enabled vehicles. Demonstrations were also conducted on the unified system that facilitates instant transmission of information to teams.
The members were then taken to the Media Certification and Monitoring Centre set up at the News and Public Relations Department office. Nodal Officer Gurnath Kadabur explained the functions of the centre. The official also explained social media monitoring, detection of fake news created using AI technology and methods and legal measures to monitor election expenditure of candidates and political parties.
The delegation included Hel Sarath and Hout Borin, member and chief secretary, respectively, of the National Election Commission of Cambodia; Dana Mantenua and Adrian Gamarta Esanu, member and chairperson of Electoral District, respectively, of the Central Electoral Commission of Moldova; Dinesh Kumar Thapalia and Thaneshwar Busal, Chief Election Commissioner and Under Secretary of the Election Commission of Nepal; Danny Silva Lucas and Norlis Nicolas Rose Hoareau, Chief Electoral Commission and Commissioner, respectively, of the Electoral Commission of Seychelles; and Mnasri Mohamed Tlili and Jellali Nabil of the Independent High Commission for Elections, Tunisia.