ICSE exam: Bengaluru girl shines

BENGALURU: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday declared the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), 10th grade, and Indian School Certificate (ISC), 12th grade, examinations conducted across the country.

Students from Karnataka have performed exceptionally well. The overall pass percentage of ICSE students is 99.83 and that of ISC students is 99.49. The state’s performance is better than the national pass percentage of 99.47 for ICSE and 98.19 for ISC.

Adrita Tripathi, the top scorer for Karnataka, is from Bengaluru’s Greenwood High School with an overall percentage of 99.80. She scored 100 in Science, Arts, Maths and History with 99 in English. Adrita told TNIE that she did not expect such a high score, but she was confident of doing well in the exmination. The daughter of a data scientist and an art teacher, Adrita said she also loves co-curricular activities and wants to pursue science in future.

“I love dancing and have learnt ballet. As school vice-captain, I have taken up several responsibilities. I have attended many state-level debate contests and won prizes. I believe extracurriculars give the much-needed break and also boost concentration while studying,” Adrita said.

Girls have yet again outshone boys in both examinations in the state with a pass percentage of 99.93 compared to boys’ 99.73 in the ICSE examination. Girls secured a pass percentage of 99.76 in the ISC examination. Boys secured a pass percentage of 99.18.

In all, 27,826 students appeared for the ICSE board examination. Of them, 14,039 were boys and 13,787 girls in the state. Of the 2,364 students who had appeared for the ISC examination, 1,098 were boys and 1,266 girls. In Karnataka, there are 51 ISC and 405 ICSE schools. Many schools in the state recorded a pass percentage of 100.

At the national level, 2,43,617 students appeared for the ICSE examination. Of them, 2,42,328 cleared it. The ICSE examination was conducted between February 21 and March 28. The ISC examination was held between February 12 and April 4.

