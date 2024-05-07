Karnataka: 108 ambulance employees to reconsider their strike

BENGALURU: The 108 ambulance employees, who had chosen to halt ambulance services in the state starting from Monday at 8 pm, said that they will reconsider the strike after they meet the Health Commissioner, Randeep D on Tuesday at 1 pm, at Arogya Soudha.

Following the allegations by employees about unpaid salaries, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assured the public that the government is prepared for alternative arrangements in case of an unnecessary strike by the ambulance staff, and affirmed that people seeking medical help need not worry. He clarified that the government has not withheld any salary arrears for the 108 health cover ambulance drivers and that they are paid fair wages.

“There are no financial issues within the government. To ensure the seamless operation of the 108 Ambulance Scheme for the financial year 2023-24, the finance department had allocated a sum of Rs 210.33 crores to the Health Department, and as per the agreement with the service providers, Rs 162.40 crores has been fully released to them from this grant,” the minister said.

On Tuesday, the health commissioner will meet the members of the organization over the matter of salary payment concerns between GVK EMR and the drivers. “Rest assured. The public need not be concerned, as the 108 Ambulance service will continue without interruption, with the government ready to implement alternative measures if necessary,” Gundu Rao affirmed.