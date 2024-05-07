Karnataka gets monsoon-ready

BENGALURU: The recent incidence of rainfall across parts of Karnataka hints at the onset of monsoon. Accordingly, the Revenue Department has written to Regional Commissioners, DCs and Chief Executive Officers to prepare for heavy rain. The officials have been instructed to identify low-lying areas, hold coordination meetings with relevant departments, and make preparations to quickly alert residents near dams, among others.

A circular issued by the state disaster management from the revenue department informs that as per IMD prediction, a whopping 104 per cent rainfall is expected across the country, while Karnataka would also receive more rain. With this, there is a need to take precautionary measures to avoid any eventualities in the wake of heavy downpour.

There is also the need to convene and distribute responsibilities with other departments for better management. The authorities have instructed DCs to identify low-lying areas, for which coordination is required with the Urban Development Department/RDPR and also the PWD.

‘Announce special package for rain-hit farmers’

Mysuru: Raitha Sangha activists blocked the busy Mysuru-Ooty Road and staged a protest demanding that the government announce a special package for the crops destroyed in rain havoc and start goshala to feed cattle due to the prevailing drought condition. The activists led by Baghyaraj, said farmers have lost banana and other horticulture crops and urged the government to announce a special package to bail out the farmers from huge losses. Drought and strong winds in the past days have caused extensive damage to standing crops in more than 1,500 acres.