Karnataka: JDS leaders meet Bhavani to chart future course

HASSAN: In the wake of the alleged sex scandal and related crises rocking the JDS, Shravanabelagola party MLA CN Balakrishna, former MLA KS Lingesh and other senior party functionaries called on Bhavani Revanna, wife of arrested Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna, at the latter’s residence in Holenarasipur on Monday.

The leaders discussed the arrest of Revanna by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), on charges of kidnapping a woman, and also the alleged sexual assault case involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

They also pondered upon the future course of action for the JDS leaders in the interest of the party. District MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders also huddled together on Sunday in Hassan, where they strongly condemned the arrest of Revanna, by filing a fresh FIR at the KR Nagar police station. Earlier, speaking to reporters, MLA Balakrishna said the SIT should probe the case impartially and release Revanna, since he is not involved himself in any issue.