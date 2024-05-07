Karnataka to see robust monsoon

BENGALURU: This southwest monsoon is expected to be a robust one for Karnataka. Experts have forecast a non-drought year and farmers are expected to harvest a bumper crop this time.
Karnataka faced 16 drought years between 2001 and 2023, and 2023 was the worst in the last 123 years. In 2023, the state recorded less rainfall, resulting in 223 of the 236 taluks being declared drought-hit. Added to this, most parts of Karnataka saw a dry spell from January to April this year. However, things are changing now with the state receiving some rain in May.
Former director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre Srinivas Reddy said the IMD has predicted 106% more rain this monsoon, which is more than normal across the country. It will be the same for Karnataka.
‘Aug, Sept will see good rain’
“The El Nino effect caused higher sea surface temperature. Now it is becoming weak and by May 15, it is expected to become neutral,” Srinivas Reddy said. It was because of last year’s El Nino effect, Karnataka witnessed a severe drought.
Reddy said the La Nino condition is prevailing now. Because of this, the sea surface temperature will be less than normal. That is expected to bring good rainfall. “Whenever there was La Nino, those years witnessed good rainfall,” he added.
He said August and September will see good rainfall this year. This is expected to work in favour of farmers. Prof MB Rajegowda, an agrometeorologist and ex-registrar of the University of Agricultural Sciences, said during the southwest monsoon, Karnataka is expected to get 860mm of rain. This year, it could touch up to 900mm.