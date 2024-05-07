Karnataka to see robust monsoon

BENGALURU: This southwest monsoon is expected to be a robust one for Karnataka. Experts have forecast a non-drought year and farmers are expected to harvest a bumper crop this time.

Karnataka faced 16 drought years between 2001 and 2023, and 2023 was the worst in the last 123 years. In 2023, the state recorded less rainfall, resulting in 223 of the 236 taluks being declared drought-hit. Added to this, most parts of Karnataka saw a dry spell from January to April this year. However, things are changing now with the state receiving some rain in May.

Former director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre Srinivas Reddy said the IMD has predicted 106% more rain this monsoon, which is more than normal across the country. It will be the same for Karnataka.