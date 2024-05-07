More victims willing to file complaints against Prajwal

BENGALURU: The noose around 33-year-old sex video scandal accused Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is likely to further tighten as more victims are reportedly willing to file complaints against him.

The women officers, who are part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to probe the alleged scandal, have identified more than 25 victims and have reportedly spoken to them. Of these victims, some are willing to file rape complaints against the MP if their identities are not revealed and protection given to them.

Two FIRs have already been registered against Prajwal. The first complaint was registered in Holenarasipur town police station, while the second one was filed at the CID police station in Bengaluru. The second complaint is more serious as the 44-year-old victim has accused the MP of raping her at his MP Quarters on RC Road in Hassan at gunpoint.

Some of the victims have orally provided details of the accused and the incidents to the officials. To tighten the case and to ensure that the MP does not escape, the SIT officials want more victims to file complaints against him. Statements made by the victims before the SIT do not guarantee punishment to the accused, but the FIRs will have a stronger impact, said a senior official.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old victim, who was the first to file a complaint of sexual harassment against Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna and Prajwal, was brought to Revanna’s Bengaluru residence in Basavanagudi near Ashoka Pillar for the spot mahazar.

A team of SIT officials brought the victim on Monday morning.