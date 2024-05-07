Video forensics should be at the core of probe: Cyber expert
BENGALURU: The investigation into the alleged sex scandal case involving the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S) Hassan MP and candidate Prajwal Revanna rests heavily on video forensics since its the pen drives which have been indiscriminately circulated that have the controversial videos.
“Video forensics is at the core of the investigation in the sleaze videos that have reportedly been disseminated widely through pen drives. The forensic examination of the pen drives can provide a wealth of information and digital evidence, which is admissible in court of law,” said cyber expert and retired IPS officer Sanjay Sahay. Even as the SIT has summoned Prajwal to depose before the investigating officer, the forensic investigation of the videos can form the bulwark of evidence.
“Even if some witnesses turn hostile, digital evidence remains the spine of the investigation. Forensic examination of the videos can help the investigation team find out whether they are genuine or doctored; the source of the videos, the gadgets used to record and copy them, the time and location integrity and if they use other tools like the facial recognition (FR) software, it can help in identifying the accused, victims and third person if any, videographing the events etc,” he added. Sahay said technology is robust and can be effectively used in bringing the accused to justice.
Digital evidence is admissible in court of law as evidence under Section 65B of the Information Technology Act. It has to be certified by a recognised entity.
“Besides cyber and video forensics, the investigation can also locate the address from where the pen drives were bought, by who and when. The investigation must maintain a certain amount of sustained momentum to speedily gather critical evidence -- circumstantial, victims and witnesses statements before it is destroyed,” said another former cop, who didn’t wish to be named.
The alleged sex scandal was outed three days before April 26 - the second phase and the first round of polling in Karnataka in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Prajwal is said to have left for Germany on April 27. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on April 28 constituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP BK Singh. The SIT on May 2 issued a look out circular (LOC) for Prajwal by which time he had already left the country on a diplomatic passport. The CBI has approached Interpol and already a blue corner notice (BCN) has been issued against Prajwal. The Interpol will inform the member countries to alert them if they locate him in their territory. Whether the diplomatic passport, which helped him to travel to Germany bypassing visa and other travel formalities, will expose his location remains to be seen.