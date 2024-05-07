Video forensics should be at the core of probe: Cyber expert

BENGALURU: The investigation into the alleged sex scandal case involving the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S) Hassan MP and candidate Prajwal Revanna rests heavily on video forensics since its the pen drives which have been indiscriminately circulated that have the controversial videos.

“Video forensics is at the core of the investigation in the sleaze videos that have reportedly been disseminated widely through pen drives. The forensic examination of the pen drives can provide a wealth of information and digital evidence, which is admissible in court of law,” said cyber expert and retired IPS officer Sanjay Sahay. Even as the SIT has summoned Prajwal to depose before the investigating officer, the forensic investigation of the videos can form the bulwark of evidence.

“Even if some witnesses turn hostile, digital evidence remains the spine of the investigation. Forensic examination of the videos can help the investigation team find out whether they are genuine or doctored; the source of the videos, the gadgets used to record and copy them, the time and location integrity and if they use other tools like the facial recognition (FR) software, it can help in identifying the accused, victims and third person if any, videographing the events etc,” he added. Sahay said technology is robust and can be effectively used in bringing the accused to justice.