Bengaluru rains see felling of 116 trees on Monday, 28 teams get to work clearing debris

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday said precautionary measures, including the deployment of 28 tree-cutting teams to clear fallen trees, have been taken to avoid inconvenience to the public during the rainy season. The BBMP control room reported 116 tree-fall incidents across the city on Monday.

Addressing a meeting on implementing rain damage prevention measures under BBMP, he instructed officials to take precautionary measures to avoid issues during rain.

Pointing to water logging on roads affecting vehicular movement, he suggested that shoulder drains need to be cleaned for water falling on roads to flow smoothly into the drains.

The BBMP Forest Department teams should be always ready during rain. Roadside drains and Raja Kaluves should be cleaned regularly. The cleared silt should be removed from the place immediately, he instructed them. ”28 teams have already been deployed in the city to expeditiously clear fallen trees and twigs/branches during monsoon. Besides, six additional teams will be deployed.

Also, eight two-wheeler teams will be deployed to clear fallen trees to reduce traffic congestion. Eight tractors, two earthmovers and two cranes for clearing trees will also be commissioned. Necessary equipment and personnel are put in place. The deputy conservator of forests has been directed to arrange a dumpyard in respective zones to dump cleared fallen trees and branches,” said Girinath.

The fire and emergency department, SDRF and NDRF departments will also join hands with the Palike. For this, respective zonal commissioners are in regular contact with these departments. Officials should take the help of these departments in emergencies and solve the problem.

Special Commissioner of Planning Department Dr K Harish Kumar, Special Commissioner of Disaster Management Suralkar Vikas Kishore and other officials were present.