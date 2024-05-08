Bhagamandala flyover sees completion after much delay

MADIKERI: The much-delayed project of Bhagamandala flyover finally witnesses completion. The flyover, among the first one in Kodagu district, will likely be inaugurated after the withdrawal of the election code of conduct.

With an aim to end the monsoon woes across the temple town of Bhagamandala, a flyover cum bridge was sanctioned in 2018. Rs 28 crore was released for the project that promised completion in 2020. However, after much delays and protests, the flyover has now recorded completion and has become the first flyover in the district.

“Rs 28 crore was sanctioned for the project and the work was undertaken in five phases,” confirmed Harinarayan, the project manager of the flyover. He explained that they could work on the project only for six to seven months in a year due to increased rainfall during the other months.