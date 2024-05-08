BMRCL completes construction of community hall for cops, installation of amenities in progress

BENGALURU: A classy, fully air-conditioned Community Hall for the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) has been readied at the Silk Board junction by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). This is in exchange for the land taken from the Police for its Outer Ring Road line. The procurement of furniture and interior designing is presently on with a plan to inaugurate the Samudhaya Bhavan by August 15.

Venkatraman Associates has designed the nearly Rs 25-crore swanky hall on behalf of the BMRCL. When it is handed over finally to the cops, it will overshoot the original deadline of July 2022 by more than two years. The single storeyed building has ample parking space.

KSRP Commandant R Janardhan told TNIE, “We had a meeting in this connection on Tuesday when it was agreed upon that BMRCL will purchase the required furniture as well as create kitchen facilities inside so that the community hall becomes a fully functional one. Landscaping work is also being carried out by them.”

BMRCL had demolished a partially-built community hall of KSRP as it wanted to acquire the property.