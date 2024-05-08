BWSSB files plaint over illegal drilling of borewell

BENGALURU: Residents of Ambedkar Nagar in Whitefield tipped off the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board about illegal drilling of borewell by an unauthorised paying guest accommodation, following which, officials stopped the work and filed a police complaint.

Sandeep Anirudhan, a civic activist, said builders, who are involved in the PG business, are trying every trick in the book to get permission for borewells, but the water board objected to this in April citing groundwater depletion.

“BWSSB has clearly stated that only recycled water is permitted for building construction. But land owners get permission for empty site and once a borewell is drilled, it is used for construction purposes,” he said and added that PG business is a commercial one, but the owners fraudulently get permission by declaring the construction as domestic.

Two weeks ago, residents stopped drilling of an unauthorised borewell in the same area. “After we received a complaint, we rushed to the spot and called the police. A complaint also was filed against the borewell contractor and vehicle numbers were given to the police. Henceforth, borewell contractors will be booked,” said a senior BWSSB official.