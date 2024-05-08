Byelection to Karnataka's Shorapur records 67 per cent voter turnout

YADGIR: The bypolls to Shorapur Assembly segment was by and large peaceful, barring an incident of stone pelting at Badyapur village in the taluk. According to Returning Officer Kavya, the constituency saw a voter turnout of 67% as of 8 pm.

In all, six candidates, including former minister Raja Narasimha Naik (also known as Raju Gowda) from the BJP and Raja Venugopal Nayak from the Congress, are in the fray.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Shorapur MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik in January of this year. Raja Venugopal Nayak, who is the son of Raja Venkatappa, is the Congress candidate.

The voters of Shorapur Assembly constituency voted to elect their MLA and MP for Raichur constituency the same day. EVMs for both elections were placed in the voting compartment.

The voters were asked to press the buttons on both EVMs after entering the voting compartment. As the EVMs were put in the same compartment and the voters voted simultaneously, there was no question of putting ink on two fingers, official sources said.