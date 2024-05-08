Case filed against Ballari corporator after posting clip of voting

BALLARI: A case has been registered against a Ballari City Municipal Corporation BJP member after he illegally carried his mobile phone inside the polling booth and made a video of him casting his vote. The complaint has been registered against Ward No. 10 corporator Tilak Kumar K (38) for violating the ECI guidelines. After the video went viral, the poll panel flying squad filed a case against him at the Cowl Bazar police station.

A senior district administration official said the incident occurred at polling booth No. 63 at Vasavi English Medium School. He also revealed in his social media account that he voted for Ballari BJP candidate B Sriramulu, writing, ‘Done with my duty for Sriramulu.’

The official said, “As per ECI guidelines, carrying a mobile phone inside a polling booth and video recording are illegal. An FIR has been registered at the Cowl Bazar police station.”