Despite heat, Karnataka Phase-3 polls records 70.41 per cent voting

BENGALURU: Despite the maximum day temperature touching 45 degrees Celsius in some segments, 14 constituencies in the state recorded a voter turnout of 70.41%, as tabulated till 11.17 pm on Tuesday in the Phase - 3 Lok Sabha elections.
According to election officials, the overall voting percentage in Karnataka was 69.96, better than the national average of 67.40.
IMD officials had issued a heatwave alert for most parts of Karnataka, including the 14 constituencies that went to polls on Tuesday. The maximum temperature in Gulbarga and Raichur constituencies was around 45 degrees Celsius. In Koppal, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gadag, Bellary, Bidar and Yadgir constituencies, it was around 43 degrees Celsius.
Election and IMD officials said despite the harsh weather, the voter turnout in Phase-3 elections was excellent. The voter turnout in Phase-2 elections was 69.56%.
Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena said the overall voter turnout for Phase-3 was better compared to Phase-2 elections, given the weather conditions
Chikkodi sees highest voter turnout
Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Majok Kumar Meena because of the poor turnout in Bengaluru’s three urban constituencies, the overall percentage dropped in Phase-2 elections.
The constituencies that went to polls in Phase-3 in the state have no metropolitan cities. Hence, the overall turnout was good, he added.
In Bellary, election officials Lakshmi Devi and Ravichandra were rushed to hospital after they suffered low blood pressure. According to doctors, it was due to heatwave.
Meena said despite the ban on using mobile phones inside polling booths, incidents of people voting, videographing and posting it on social media were reported. Details were being collected from polling officials and action will be taken accordingly, he added.
Many politicians, including All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi exercised their franchise. Padma Shri awardee and poll icon Manjamma Jogatti also exercised her franchise.
Lok Sabha elections ended in Karnataka on Tuesday. Of the 93 constituencies that went to polls, 14 are from Karnataka.
At 9am, the voter turnout was just 9.45%.
This made the election officials a little apprehensive as they expected a huge turnout during morning hours, given the weather conditions.
The turnout increased to 24.48% at 11am, giving the officials some hope. It rose to 41.59% at 1.30pm and then to 54.20% at 3pm. At 5pm, the turnout was 66.05%.
Highest and lowest
The highest voter turnout of 76.99% was recorded in Chikkodi constituency and the lowest of 61.73% in Gulbarga, the home constituency of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Uttara Kannada, with the least number of voters (16,41,156), recorded 73.52%.