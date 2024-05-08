Despite heat, Karnataka Phase-3 polls records 70.41 per cent voting

BENGALURU: Despite the maximum day temperature touching 45 degrees Celsius in some segments, 14 constituencies in the state recorded a voter turnout of 70.41%, as tabulated till 11.17 pm on Tuesday in the Phase - 3 Lok Sabha elections.

According to election officials, the overall voting percentage in Karnataka was 69.96, better than the national average of 67.40.

IMD officials had issued a heatwave alert for most parts of Karnataka, including the 14 constituencies that went to polls on Tuesday. The maximum temperature in Gulbarga and Raichur constituencies was around 45 degrees Celsius. In Koppal, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gadag, Bellary, Bidar and Yadgir constituencies, it was around 43 degrees Celsius.

Election and IMD officials said despite the harsh weather, the voter turnout in Phase-3 elections was excellent. The voter turnout in Phase-2 elections was 69.56%.

Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena said the overall voter turnout for Phase-3 was better compared to Phase-2 elections, given the weather conditions