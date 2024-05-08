Devaraje Gowda behind sharing of pen drive: Congress leader

BENGALURU: BP Manjegowda, a Congress leader from Hassan, has refuted allegations made against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar by advocate and Hassan BJP leader Devaraje Gowda. Addressing reporters on Tuesday, the Congress leader said that both Devaraje Gowda and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s car driver Kartik should be arrested for the truth to come out, regarding the circulation of the videos and photographs of the ongoing alleged sexual abuse.

“Devaraje Gowda has resorted to blackmailing Congress leaders by blaming them for the circulation of sex tapes. He is the originator of sharing of the pen drives. Gowda is the first to get the pen drive and the first to see its contents. He was the first to copy the pen drives. He gave them to the BJP leaders in Delhi and the state. In fact, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called former CM HD Kumaraswamy and told him not to give a Lok Sabha ticket to Prajwal, and to field some other candidate. Even Kumaraswamy has implicitly accepted this,” Manjegowda claimed.

“This being the truth, to what extent is it right to unnecessarily accuse Shivakumar of sharing the pen drives. Shivakumar is campaigning continuously, not only in Karnataka, but even in other states and how can he be held responsible,” Manjegowda questioned.

“Devaraje Gowda held a press conference on Monday on the directions of some BJP leaders, since the voting for the second phase in Karnataka was a few hours away,” Manjegowda alleged, further adding that both Devaraje Gowda and Kartik have to be arrested for the truth to come out.