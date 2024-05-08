FIR against Davanagere BJP MP for violating ECI rules

DAVANAGERE: An FIR was registered against Davanagere BJP MP Dr GM Siddeshwara on Tuesday for violating the ECI guidelines on secret ballot.

According to a police complaint filed by election officials, Dr Siddeshwara peeped into the voters’ compartment while at booth No 236 in Maganuru Basappa Public School in Davanagere North assembly segment. Dr Siddeshwara and his family members went to the booth in the morning to vote.

Dr Siddeshwara, who voted first, was coming out when his wife and BJP candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara entered the booth. However, Dr Siddeshwara turned back and went to the voters’ compartment and peeped into it while Gayathri was exercising her franchise.

The election officials termed this act a violation of the ECI guidelines. Meanwhile, a video of Dr Siddeshwara peeping into the voters’ compartment went viral on social media.

Davanagere North assistant returning officer Ismail reported the matter to DC and returning officer of Davanagere parliamentary constituency Dr Venkatesh MV.

After checking the CCTV footage at 10.48am, he directed Rajesh Kumar NR, FST head of Davanagere North assembly constituency, to file a police complaint. Kumar filed the complaint around 5pm at Vidyanagar police station.

Case against Khuba for entering booth wearing party symbol

Bidar: A case has been booked against Union MoS for Chem-ical and Fertilisers, Bhagwanth Khuba, under Section 30 of the Representation of People Act on charges of entering the polling booth sporting the party symbol and addressing the press within 100m of the booth in Aurad town.

According to Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy, who is also the District Election Officer, the police booked the case following a complaint lodged by the Assistant Returning Officer, Aurad taluk. The ARO, while lodging the complaint, has furnished the booth officer’s report regarding the alleged violation of code of conduct.