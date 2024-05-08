H D Kumaraswamy slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘mass rapist’ comment

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and JDS chief H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday made a scathing attack on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for stating that Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna had allegedly raped over 400 women, including minors, and referring to him as “mass rapist”.

“DCM DK Shivakumar is allegedly responsible for distributing the pen drive containing sleazy videos, and should be suspended from the cabinet as he doesn’t deserve that post,” he urged. He said he would approach Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking a judicial probe into the case, and also anticipates the court will hand over the case to the CBI.

Coming down heavily on Rahul Gandhi, Kumaraswamy at a marathon press conference taunted that Gandhi had seen the videos and got statistics and information on the pen drive before anyone else. “Rahul Gandhi said that among the rape victims were girls under 16 years of age. On what basis did he make this statement? He has insisted that cases be filed under the Pocso Act. Why has notice not been given to Rahul Gandhi,” he questioned.

He claimed that Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had allegedly conspired and released the pen drive and blamed them for ruining the dignity of the state, besides “mortgaging the dignity of the women (victims).”

‘Cong lost sleep over alliance’

Kumaraswamy was replying to Gandhi’s reported statement at an election rally in Shivamogga, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that “Prajwal Revanna rapes 400 women and makes vidoes. This is not a sex scandal but rape, but the Prime Minister campaigned for him (Prajwal). Every woman should know that when the PM sought votes, he knew what Prajwal did and so did all BJP leaders, yet they backed Prajwal”.