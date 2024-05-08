JDS demands judicial probe into Prajwal Revanna alleged sex abuse, plans stir in Mysuru

MYSURU: In an attempt to salvage the party’s reputation which has tanked due to the alleged sexual assault involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, JDS leaders are demanding a judicial investigation by a sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court.
Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, former minister and JDS MLA GT Devegowda expressed scepticism on the ability of the SIT to conduct an impartial inquiry. “Given Congress’ reluctance to hand over the case to the CBI, fearing the Central government’s interference, it is imperative that a sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court oversees the investigation,” he stated.
Devegowda insisted that the SIT should find out who distributed the pen drives containing explicit videos. “We suspect that the pen drives were distributed under the direction of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The SIT should arrest those responsible for their distribution. Instead of conducting a thorough investigation, Congress is blaming JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the incident.”
Accusing Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar of conspiring to undermine JDS in the state, he said the party will protest in Mysuru. “JDS workers, particularly women, will gather near Mysuru Palace to protest against Congress and demand a judicial inquiry on Wednesday,” he declared.
Former MLA Sa Ra Mahesh said he will retire from politics and resign from JDS membership if SIT proves that a woman was rescued from the farmhouse of Holenarsipur MLA HD Revanna’s aide Rajashekar in Kalenahalli.
“If SIT releases video or photographic evidence of the woman being rescued from Revanna’s assistant’s farmhouse, I will immediately retire from politics and leave JDS,” he vowed. He said that according to his sources, the woman had actually been harboured in her relative Pavitra Harish’s house in Hunsur.
Accusing Congress of foisting false cases against JDS leaders in the Mysuru region, he said, “I know who influenced the woman’s son to file a kidnapping case, who drafted the complaint and what incentives were offered to him. I will substantiate these claims with supporting documents. We cannot expect impartiality from SIT who are concerned with their own career prospects.”