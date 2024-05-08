JDS demands judicial probe into Prajwal Revanna alleged sex abuse, plans stir in Mysuru

MYSURU: In an attempt to salvage the party’s reputation which has tanked due to the alleged sexual assault involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, JDS leaders are demanding a judicial investigation by a sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, former minister and JDS MLA GT Devegowda expressed scepticism on the ability of the SIT to conduct an impartial inquiry. “Given Congress’ reluctance to hand over the case to the CBI, fearing the Central government’s interference, it is imperative that a sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court oversees the investigation,” he stated.

Devegowda insisted that the SIT should find out who distributed the pen drives containing explicit videos. “We suspect that the pen drives were distributed under the direction of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The SIT should arrest those responsible for their distribution. Instead of conducting a thorough investigation, Congress is blaming JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the incident.”

Accusing Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar of conspiring to undermine JDS in the state, he said the party will protest in Mysuru. “JDS workers, particularly women, will gather near Mysuru Palace to protest against Congress and demand a judicial inquiry on Wednesday,” he declared.