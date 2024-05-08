Karnataka minister rejects CBI probe demand in Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday turned down former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's demand for a CBI probe into the sexual harassment case against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

He said the state government's CID is competent enough to investigate the case.

Kumaraswamy had raised over 100 questions. I cannot answer all of them. He had asked for the CBI probe, which we will not do. The SIT is competent. I have said that we will get a proper investigation done, the Home Minister said.

According to Parameshwara, three people have been arrested so far in a case related to kidnapping of a woman, who is a mother of three, in which Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA and Prajwal's father H D Revanna is also an accused and presently in the jail serving the judicial custody.

Revanna is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.

His son Prajwal, who is under investigation for multiple cases of sexual harassment of women, has reportedly fled the country and is absconding.