Karnataka minister rejects CBI probe demand in Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday turned down former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's demand for a CBI probe into the sexual harassment case against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

He said the state government's CID is competent enough to investigate the case.

“Kumaraswamy had raised over 100 questions. I cannot answer all of them. He had asked for the CBI probe, which we will not do. The SIT is competent. I have said that we will get a proper investigation done,” the Home Minister said.

According to Parameshwara, three people have been arrested so far in a case related to kidnapping of a woman, who is a mother of three, in which Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA and Prajwal's father H D Revanna is also an accused and presently in the jail serving the judicial custody.

Revanna is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.

His son Prajwal, who is under investigation for multiple cases of sexual harassment of women, has reportedly fled the country and is absconding.