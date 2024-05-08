Mysuru students’ learning device gets recognition from Ministry of Education

MYSURU: Mysuru’s Excel Public School students’ ‘Anytime Education’ device has been recognised by the Ministry of Education as one of the top 20 innovations at ‘School Innovation Contest’ 2023-24. ‘School Innovation Contest’ was launched by the MoE inviting over 6,000 project submissions from across the country. The contest was developed by the Govt of India for systematically fostering the culture of innovation in all higher education institutions and schools across the country.

Students of Excel Public School — Eshanvi Nandeesh Preetham, C B Swarna, and Divya Satish — over the last eight months underwent boot camp training leading up to an elevator pitch to the ministry. Their elevator pitch for ‘Anytime Education’ was selected among the 20 in India who qualified for funding.

The students received the first tranche in March and are expected to receive the second tranche in June. The funding from the ministry will help the students to further develop the product and market its use-case across relevant forums and exhibitions. The innovation will also be showcased at the NEP national-level exhibition in Delhi to be held in July, 2024.

The device is powered by a solar panel with a power backup and comes with preloaded digital content. Students can access a vast library of educational content with no internet, ensuring uninterrupted learning.

Students also have access to a timetable/class schedule to receive real-time personalised learning from subject experts. Inspired by the Philippine’s model of using HAM radio, the A.T.E device connects students with teachers through HAM radio system for one on one discussions. The education content is currently available in English and Kannada.

Excel Public School principal Mathew K G said: “We are elated by this prestigious recognition by the Govt of India. The accomplishment of our students at the Ministry of Education’s ‘School Innovation Contest’ is a source of immense pride for the school.”