Posters on CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar: Congress approaches top cop

BENGALURU: The Congress lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, seeking that the miscreants, who had pasted posters containing pictures of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, with abusive language being reportedly used against them in parts of the city, be arrested.

The Bengaluru Central District Campaign Committee chairman G Prakash urged that an investigation be conducted, as there was a conspiracy by some “politicians” behind the incident. Stringent legal action should be taken in this regard, he said. The delegation of Congress leaders which approached the commissioner was led by KPCC general secretary S Manohar.

Plaint against Devaraje Gowda

Another delegation of the Congress, led by Bengaluru West Campaign Committee chairman Puttaraju Y lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta against BJP leader and lawyer Devaraje Gowda.

“In an interaction with media, referring to the family of Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, Devaraje Gowda stated that he had an offer of Rs 20 crore, Rs 50 crore and Rs 70 crore, when he was fighting a case against Prajwal in the court to disqualify him from his LS membership in the past. This should be investigated,” Puttaraju appealed.