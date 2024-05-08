SIT probe a witch-hunt against me, says HD Revanna

BENGALURU: Holenarsipur JDS MLA HD Revanna, an accused in the sexual harassment case, on Tuesday alleged that the statement given by the DCM to the media and the CM writing to the PM clearly indicated that the SIT investigation was nothing but a calculated witch-hunt aimed at humiliating him and his family.

Revanna stated this in his bail petition filed before the special court. Referring to the developments before and after the rejection of his interim anticipatory bail petition, Revanna contended that the SIT investigation lacked honesty and its sole intention was to arrest him and to ensure that he was humiliated.

Though the SIT stated that no non-bailable offence was invoked when he had filed the first anticipatory bail petition, which was withdrawn later, another case was booked accusing him of kidnapping a woman only to ensure his arrest, Revanna alleged.

The MLA’s counsel said that the DCM had categorically stated in the media that Revanna would be arrested and put behind bars for at least two months. This indicated the true intention of the investigation. The SIT’s aim was to ensure that Revanna and his family were humiliated on one pretext or the other, he added.

The counsel alleged that the actions of the CM writing to the PM asking him to get the diplomatic passport of Revanna’s son cancelled and making the same public were an attempt to influence the investigation. The case of kidnapping against Revanna was registered only to harass him.

The petitioner, who is innocent of the alleged crime, had been made a scapegoat by the political party opposed to Revanna. Its aim was to malign his reputation and to influence the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections, the counsel claimed.