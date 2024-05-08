Vehicle owners in Bengaluru confused over installation of GPS, panic buttons

BENGALURU: Confusion prevails among owners of transport vehicles on the installation of emergency panic buttons and location tracking devices, which have been made mandatory.

While some owners stated that the cost of the tracking devices is higher than the market price, bus and van operators are not sure of how many panic buttons and location tracking devices they should install.

As per the state government’s notification issued in November last, all public service vehicles such as yellow board cabs, vans and tourist buses have to install panic buttons and tracking devices by this November. The idea is to enhance the safety of passengers, especially women. The owners, who fail to comply with the notification, will not be allowed to renew vehicle permits and fitness certificates.

A private cab owner said the cost of the tracking device and panic button kit in the market is around Rs 4,000. However, the unit supplied by the empanelled vendors of the transport department costs Rs 7,599, excluding GST.

He said installation of the device is not a problem, but the compulsion that it should be obtained only from the empanelled vendors is the issue. He sought to know on what basis 13 companies have been selected to supply such devices.