Araga alleges discrepancies in Prajwal probe

SHIVAMOGGA: Pointing at alleged discrepancies in the investigation on the pen drive leak case involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, former health minister Araga Jnanendra demanded that the case be transferred to the CBI.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Araga said there are a good number of officers in the SIT, but they are not given a free hand in the investigation.

“The authorities are working under pressure from both the CM and the DCM. This was an old issue, which existed during the coalition of the JDS and Congress, and then both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were aware of it as well. But now, at the time of the general election, and to damage the (BJP-JDS) alliance’s prospects, the Congress has released the pen drive,” he said.

“Even those who shared details of the pen drive should be held responsible. Both PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have stated that the culprit has to be punished. This is a conspiracy against former PM HD Deve Gowda to corner him in politics,” said Araga.

Accusing both the CM and the DCM of being behind this issue, Araga said the actual culprits are being protected and there were rumours that these pen drives were prepared in Malaysia, he alleged.

Responding to a question on advocate Devaraja Gowda informing the state BJP president about it through a letter, Araga said he was not aware of the matter. But he questioned what made the Congress leaders rake up the issue at the last minute of the elections, when they were aware of it four years ago? He also expressed doubt whether the issue of leadership in the Vokkaliga community was also playing a key role behind the issue. Further, he demanded stringent action against those involved, despite their influence. MP BY Raghavendra was present.