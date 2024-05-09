Four more detained in connection with sexual abuse case in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team formed to probe the alleged sexual abuse cases against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has detained four more people in connection with kidnapping a woman, sources in the SIT said on Thursday.

The SIT has already arrested Prajwal's father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna who is under judicial custody at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

The 66-year-old Revanna is the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

The four people were picked up to find out their role in the case, police said.

Revanna's aide Sathish Babanna was also arrested and is in police custody.