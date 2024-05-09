JDS holds padayatra in Mysuru, wants DKS dropped

MYSURU: A day after JDS leaders sought a judicial probe into the alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, party leaders led by MLA GT Devegowda took out a padayatra on Wednesday, demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

They also demanded that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar be dropped from the Cabinet.

JDS leaders, including former MLA SR Mahesh, MLA GD Harish Gowda, MLC CN Manjegowda, former MLAs K Mahadevu and Ashwin Kumar, former MLC KT Srikante Gowda, JDS district president Narasimhaswamy, and party workers, took out a padayatra from Old Milk Dairy Circle on Bannur Road to the Deputy Commission’s Office. JDS workers, holding placards, shouted slogans against Shivakumar and demanded a CBI probe, expressing distrust over the investigation conducted by the SIT constituted by the State Government.

Devegowda alleged that a large number of pen drives were purchased from a private company in Chennai for Rs 3 crore, and the obscene videos were copied to the pen drives in a laboratory in Malaysia before they were distributed to the public.

“The photos and videos of Prajwal Revanna’s driver, Karthik, with Congress Hassan candidate Shreyas Patel have been shown in the media. There is information that Karthik campaigned for Patel in the Lok Sabha elections. As SIT cannot conduct a proper investigation, and the team cannot visit Malaysia or Chennai for investigation, we demand the case be handed over to the CBI,” the MLA said.

Meanwhile, former MLA SR Mahesh said that few SIT officials are investigating the case based on the directives from Congress leaders.

“There cannot be a proper probe into the case. We want the SIT to investigate to know who had downloaded the videos to pen drives and who had distributed them. As there was no arrest of any person in this regard, we doubt the investigation. So, we demand a CBI probe. A few Congress leaders have conspired to finish off the JDS,” he said.