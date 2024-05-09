Madikeri to be supplied with drinking water on alternate days to manage the potential water crisis

MADIKERI: As the urban areas grew, Madikeri city often recorded water shortage during summer months. However, a Rs 23 crore project was sanctioned to end the water woes and a check dam was built at Kunda Mestri in the outskirts of the city nearly three years ago. Nevertheless, with the district becoming victim to harsh summer this year, measures are now in place to enable water supply every alternate day to the households.

With a population of over 40,000, Madikeri city requires 54 lakh liters of water per day. The water consumption increases by two folds during the weekend following increased tourist visits. While water used to be supplied every day from the Kootholey Water Supply unit, the City Municipal Council has now declared to enable water supply to all the 23 wards every alternate day.

“The water has dried up completely at Kootholey Unit. This source started drying up at the start of March month and we shifted the supply unit to Kunda Mestri from March 3,” confirmed Vijaya, CMC Commissioner. Currently, water is now being supplied to the city from Kunda Mestri, which is around 35 km away from the city limits.

The water stored at the Kunda Mestri check dam is lifted to the Kootholey Supply unit and later shifted to the Water Treatment Plant at Stone Hill. “Since the distance is long, there is reckonable wastage of water during the lifting and shifting process. Instead of 7 mld, we are getting nearly 5.45 mld of water into the treatment plant after wastage,” he confirmed.

While he explained that there is no acute shortage of water in the current situation, the CMC has decided to manage the water usage efficiently by enabling supply on alternate days only. “During weekends, the water demand increases by two fold due to tourist visits and we have to fulfill all these needs. Hence, to manage the water more efficiently, we have decided to cut down on daily supply of water,” he said.

Currently, the city is getting water once in two days even as CMC has cautioned the residents to use the water only for drinking and other basic needs. The council has also warned to impose fines in case residents are found wasting water or using water for other unimportant works like washing vehicles or other things.