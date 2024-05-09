Man held for double murder in Belagvi village

BELAGAVI: A father of a minor girl murdered a youth who was forcing his daughter for marriage, and also murdered his elder brother, who tried to save his brother. The incident took place in Dundanakoppa village of Saundatti taluk on Tuesday.

The deceased youth are identified as Mayappa Somappa Halegudi (20) and his elder brother Yallappa Somappa Halegudi (22), both residents of Dundanakoppa village of Saundatti taluk. The accused is identified as Fakeerappa Maruti Bhavihal (50), a resident of Dundanakoppa village and has been arrested by the police.

According to sources, accused Fakeerappa has a teenage daughter. The victim Mayappa was repeatedly forcing the parents of the teenage girl for marriage, claiming that he was in love with the girl and she too was interested in him.

The deceased was also disturbing the family by raising this issue at their home repeatedly. Angered by his behavior, Fakeerappa allegedly stabbed Mayyappa in the chest and stomach, when he came with the proposal again on Tuesday night and also stabbed his elder brother Yallappa, who tried to stop him.

A team from Murgod police station reached the spot and shifted Yallappa to hospital, with the help of villagers, while Mayappa died on the spot. However, Yallappa also died in the hospital on Wednesday, while undergoing treatment. The police have arrested Fakeerappa and are further investigating after registering a case of murder.