Muslim on temple panel: CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP's objection

BENGALURU: Even as the opposition BJP objected to the state government’s appointment of a Muslim member to the Avimukteshwara swamy Brahmotsava committee at Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district, Congress hit back saying such decisions were taken during the previous BJP government too.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked opposition leaders where they were when the previous BJP government appointed a Muslim as one of the members of the Committee.

The state government recently appointed members, including a Muslim, for the Avimukteshwara Swamy Brahmotsava.

BJP had objected to appointing a non-Hindu for a Hindu temple event. Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah and Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy, slammed BJP and posted previous orders issued by the BJP government, showing Muslim being a member of the committee.

Siddaramaiah in his social media account said BJP has exposed itself and is shamed. He pointed out that during 2020 and 2022, when BJP was in power, a Muslim was part of the committee. “Where was your love for Hindutva then,” he questioned.

“Avimukteshwara Swamy temple in Hoskote stands for unity and equality of all communities. People from all communities take part at all temple events here. But BJP thoughts are low. All BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, should get well soon from this disease of saffronisation,” he said.

Ramalinga Reddy said BJP are like vultures always trying to get some benefit.