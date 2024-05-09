Nature camp handed back to forest department

BELAGAVI: In a historic decision, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) – Wildlife after obtaining the approval of PCCF (HoFF) has recently issued an order directing Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Belagavi Circle to take action for handing over the operation and maintenance of Hemmadaga Nature Camp in Bhimgad Sanctuary from Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) back to the Forest Department in Khanapur of Belagavi district.

It may be recalled that wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni had proposed to Brijesh Kumar Dixit, PCCF (HoFF) and Subhash Malkhede, PCCF (Wildlife) of Karnataka Forest Department, urging them to hand over the operation and maintenance of Nature Camp in Bhimgad Sanctuary at Khanapur from JLR back to Forest Department with the active involvement of the Hemmadaga Eco Development Committee citing various reasons, on May 2022.

Based on his proposal, Vithal Halgekar, Khanapur MLA too had written a letter to Eshwar Khandre, Minister for Forests requesting to handover the Nature Camp to the Forest Department.

Since there was a delay in taking decision by the Forest Department, Khandre during his visit to Belagavi Zoo in December, 2023 had issued strict directions orally to Manjunath Chavan, CCF, Belagavi Circle to send recommendations immediately to hand over the camp.

Now, PCCF (Wildlife) has issued an order on 11-3-2024 directing CCF, Belagavi Circle to take action to hand over the nature camp from JLR back to the Forest Department