No relief, HD Revanna sent to Bengaluru central prison

BENGALURU: Holenarasipur JDS MLA HD Revanna has been remanded in judicial custody till May 14 in connection with a kidnapping case registered against him by KR Nagar police in Mysuru district.
The 66-year-old MLA was sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in the city on Wednesday evening. His UTP (undertrial prisoner) No. is 4567 and he has been put in a quarantine cell. Revanna’s bail petition before the Special Court for Elected Representatives has been posted for hearing on Thursday.
A large number of people gathered on the court premises to see the MLA. While stepping out of the court hall, Revanna is said to have wept. He was shifted from the court around 4 pm under tight security.
Five inspectors, some junior officers and police personnel attached to the Electronics City Subdivision were deployed on the prison premises. Entry to the prison premises was restricted and even journalists were not allowed.
A court official accompanied the police team to hand over the documents of the MLA’s judicial custody to the officer in-charge of the prison.
SIT officers produced Revanna before the 17th ACMM court on Wednesday after his custody ended. Judge Ravindrakumar B Kattimani remanded the MLA in judicial custody for seven days. Senior lawyer CV Nagesh represented the MLA.
State government appoints two more SPPs
A complaint against the MLA and his relative, accusing them of kidnapping a victim of the Hassan sex scandal, was filed by her son on May 2 at KR Nagar police station.
Revanna was arrested on Saturday evening from his sister’s house at Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru. He was produced before the jurisdictional court on Sunday. The judge had remanded the MLA in police custody till Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the state government has appointed senior advocates Ashok Nayak and Jayna Kothari as additional special public prosecutors (SPPs) to strengthen its legal team to conduct the cases against Revanna and Prajwal effectively.
In a new development, two women government employees, who have been reportedly sexually abused by Prajwal, have given their statements to SIT. Videos of these two employees had reportedly gone viral. It is said that these employees had approached Prajwal, seeking his help to get their requests for transfer cleared. The MP has been accused of making video calls to these employees and sexually abusing them. Another victim is said to have appeared before the SIT on Wednesday. Six victims have given their statements so far.
No need for CBI probe
Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told reporters that a speedy investigation is not possible until Prajwal’s arrest. “The SIT has sought CBI’s assistance and Blue Colour Notice has been issued against Prajwal. There is no need to hand over the case to the CBI as sought by JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. SIT officials are probing the cases against Revanna and Prajwal efficiently,” he said.