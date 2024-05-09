No relief, HD Revanna sent to Bengaluru central prison

BENGALURU: Holenarasipur JDS MLA HD Revanna has been remanded in judicial custody till May 14 in connection with a kidnapping case registered against him by KR Nagar police in Mysuru district.

The 66-year-old MLA was sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in the city on Wednesday evening. His UTP (undertrial prisoner) No. is 4567 and he has been put in a quarantine cell. Revanna’s bail petition before the Special Court for Elected Representatives has been posted for hearing on Thursday.

A large number of people gathered on the court premises to see the MLA. While stepping out of the court hall, Revanna is said to have wept. He was shifted from the court around 4 pm under tight security.

Five inspectors, some junior officers and police personnel attached to the Electronics City Subdivision were deployed on the prison premises. Entry to the prison premises was restricted and even journalists were not allowed.

A court official accompanied the police team to hand over the documents of the MLA’s judicial custody to the officer in-charge of the prison.

SIT officers produced Revanna before the 17th ACMM court on Wednesday after his custody ended. Judge Ravindrakumar B Kattimani remanded the MLA in judicial custody for seven days. Senior lawyer CV Nagesh represented the MLA.