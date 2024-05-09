Not just relief, showers also bring sewage into Sheelavanthakere Lake

BENGALURU: Residents and lake activists who worked for the rejuvenation of Sheelavanthakere Lake in Whitefield are a worried lot as the dry lake is now being filled with sewage.

Residents say the amalgamation of 110 villages into the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits without taking the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) into consideration 15 years ago is what has led to many lakes getting filled with sewage whenever it rains.

The BWSSB lines are all along the stormwater drains (SWDs), and in many spots, residents are letting sewage into the drains, which is why many lakes are polluted.

According to Murali Govindrajulu of Whitefield Rising, a residential welfare association, sewage started to gush into the lake catchment area allegedly from a BBMP stormwater drain following the rains between 4.30 am and 6 am on Wednesday.

“The Palike went ahead with the amalgamation of 110 villages, and it did not take BWSSB into consideration. And it looks like even now, the board is still not ready for it. The question boils down to fund allocation to set right things. The civic agencies will say, ‘once we have money, we will do it’,” Govindrajulu added.

He said the sewage enters the lake catchment behind the ITPL area. The sewage enters Pattanduru Agrahara Villages 1 and 2 and drains out at Nallurhalli Lake. Finally, it reaches Sheelavanthakere. All along, houses have let sewage into the SWDs and this is the reason why the lake gets polluted.