Pen drive case: JDS Women’s Wing demands CBI probe

BENGALURU: As a war of words between the senior Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress leaders continues over the sex scandal, the JDS Women’s Wing has appealed to the Karnataka State Women’s Commission to recommend to the state government to hand over the probe to the CBI.

In a memorandum given to the Chairperson of the Commission, the JDS Women’s Wing alleged that the SIT formed to probe the case has failed to carry out the investigation impartially, and hence, the probe should be handed over to the CBI to take action against all those involved in the case, apart from the distribution of pen drives, thereby providing justice to the victims.

The JDS leaders also demanded the commission to recommend to the state government to direct the state police to register cases under the IT Act against those involved in the circulation of videos of the victims.

Meanwhile, JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy continued his tirade against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and also accused the government of protecting those who indiscriminately circulated the videos.

The former CM said that in the kidnap case, the victim was brought from her relative’s house and not rescued from a farmhouse as claimed by the police officers.

He said 12 women said to be victims in the case are kept in the Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru. Kumaraswamy questioned why notices were not issued to those who were involved in the circulation of pen drives. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, however, hit back at Kumaraswamy, terming him a “hit-and-run politician”. He accused the JDS leader of blackmailing politicians and officials.