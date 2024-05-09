Rain woes: Waterlogged roads, traffic snarls

BENGALURU: Wednesday evening’s rain left motorists struggling to navigate waterlogged roads across Bengaluru. The city received an average rainfall of 17.9mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, slow-moving traffic was reported between 5.30pm and 6.45pm on Jayamahal Road, Veeranna Palya to Hebbal Circle, Benniganahalli Railway Bridge and other places due to rain and waterlogging. It was left to traffic police officials to find solutions for smooth flow of traffic.

Kamakshi Palya traffic police cleared silt and garbage that has covered a percolation pit, to facilitate water to recede and traffic to flow smoothly. A tree fell on an autorickshaw on Thimmaiah Road under High Grounds police station limits, and in Anjana Nagar in Byadarahalli police limits.

The BBMP control room got 152 complaints regarding trees and branches falling, and 40 were attended to on emergency basis.

According to the VarunaMitra app, Doddabidarakallu in RR Nagar received 66mm of rainfall, Nayandahalli in West Zone received 51.50mm, RR Nagar ward recorded 51mm, Maruti Mandir ward 41mm, Vidyapeeta in South Zone 37.50mm, V Nagenahalli recorded 30.50mm, Kengeri 24mm, and Gottigere in Bommanahalli zone received 22mm rainfall on Wednesday evening.

Rain along coast, South Interior Karnataka

IMD officials stated that the trough/wind discontinuity from east Vidarbha to north Tamil Nadu runs from northeast Rajasthan to South Interior Karnataka across Madhya Maharashtra and North Interior Karnataka at 0.9km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over Tamil Nadu and extends up to 1.5km above mean sea level, and due to these factors, rain is expected in Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

“Due to the present weather conditions, a thunderstorm warning has been issued for seven days. Some places in Coastal and South Interior Karnataka will receive moderate rainfall between May 8 and May 11, and from May 12, moderate rainfall can be expected across Karnataka,” the official said.