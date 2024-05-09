Road caves in at Metro site in Pottery Town

BENGALURU: The heavy downpour in the city on Wednesday evening resulted in a sinkhole forming on Bore Bank Road where construction work is being carried out by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for its Pottery Town Metro station.

No one has been injured in the incident that occurred at 5.45 pm. A portion of the road has been closed and traffic diverted.

A top Metro official told TNIE, “Due to the construction of the underground Pottery Town Metro station here, excavation work was on along the road.As part of the work, temporary supporting pile arrangements (Secant Pile) which are built to support the soil from spilling over gave in. Hence, a sinkhole developed on the road. This extends for 10 metres only.” As a precautionary measure, a portion of the road running to 500 metres is being blocked to ensure that no one gets impacted in any manner.

Another official said, “The portion which got damaged was where we were building a sump for the underground station. There is a nearby drain on the railway station road here. It overflowed and water seeped in through the sump flooding it and weakening the soil.”

Police have diverted the traffic on one portion of the Bore Bank Road, which connects Tannery Road and Millers Road, through nearby smaller lanes, he added.