Row over 'X' post: Karnataka Police summon Nadda, Malviya, BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: The High Grounds police on Monday issued notices to BJP national president JP Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya and BJP state president BY Vijayendra to appear before the investigating officer within seven days for questioning, over a controversial post on social media platform X, put out by the state BJP unit. Based on a complaint filed on Sunday, the police registered an FIR and issued notices through the state BJP office.

The post on social media allegedly intimidated members of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes not to vote for a particular candidate.

Also, they shared a video on social media, which allegedly showed the Congress preferring Muslims in the realm of reservation politics. The police also approached the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court to issue directions to delete the posts from their social media account and submit their objection. The court posted the next hearing to Thursday.

The summons comes after an animated video was shared by the X handle of BJP Karnataka, following a complaint filed by the KPCC and Election Commission to the police on May 5, alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct.