Three-year degree courses back from this academic year

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday issued an order stating that it will reintroduce the three-year degree programmes from the academic year 2024-2025.

This is in view of the government scrapping the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) introduced last year.

Students will no longer have the option to opt for a fourth year in their degree courses. The State Education Policy (SEP) Commission has also recommended changes in the curriculum structure for three-year degree programmes and proposed three alternative ‘UG Curriculum Frameworks (CFW)’.

In its interim report, a committee under former UGC chairman Sukhdev Thorat explained that the reason for the change in the structure and duration of degree courses is to give equal opportunity to students from different socio-economic backgrounds.

“A four-year degree programme will potentially reduce access to undergraduate education for the poor, socially disadvantaged groups such as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, women and those from rural areas,” according to the commission.

It termed the previous system “a major departure from the past and the major occupies less credit allotment to discipline core when compared to the three major systems. Thus, the preference for the three major systems.”

Lack of physical infrastructure and non-availability of facilities and faculty have also been mentioned as the reasons for the unwillingness of the colleges to start the four-year UG programme.

The changes will apply to all public universities and affiliated colleges.