Three-year degree courses back from this academic year

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday issued an order stating that it will reintroduce the three-year degree programmes from the academic year 2024-2025.
This is in view of the government scrapping the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) introduced last year.
Students will no longer have the option to opt for a fourth year in their degree courses. The State Education Policy (SEP) Commission has also recommended changes in the curriculum structure for three-year degree programmes and proposed three alternative ‘UG Curriculum Frameworks (CFW)’.
In its interim report, a committee under former UGC chairman Sukhdev Thorat explained that the reason for the change in the structure and duration of degree courses is to give equal opportunity to students from different socio-economic backgrounds.
“A four-year degree programme will potentially reduce access to undergraduate education for the poor, socially disadvantaged groups such as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, women and those from rural areas,” according to the commission.
It termed the previous system “a major departure from the past and the major occupies less credit allotment to discipline core when compared to the three major systems. Thus, the preference for the three major systems.”
Lack of physical infrastructure and non-availability of facilities and faculty have also been mentioned as the reasons for the unwillingness of the colleges to start the four-year UG programme.
The changes will apply to all public universities and affiliated colleges.
Now region-specific courses possible
On the multiple entry and exit rule to pursue degrees and certifications – a much-debated point among stakeholders, the government said it will decide on implementing the recommendations after it receives the final report in August.
The proposed curriculum structure includes options for students between their specialisation and majors. Either students can opt for three majors with a general degree in all six semesters, or three majors up to fourth semester and specialisation in one subject in fifth and sixth semester. The third option will allow students to choose a single subject specialisation from the first semester with minors. The universities will be given autonomy to frame region-specific courses.
No impact on NEP batches
The changes will have no impact on students enrolled in 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24. They will continue in the existing (NEP 2020) curriculum till completion of their courses.
The changes apply only to admissions from the academic year 2024-25.
Affiliation process & admissions
The university affiliation process and admissions for 2024-25 will be done as per the new government order from May 9 through the UUCMS portal.
All universities have been informed. For any clarification, the colleges may contact their universities.
SSLC results to be out today
The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the SSLC examination results on Thursday at 10.30 am. In all, 8.9 lakh students appeared for the exam held between March 25 and April 6. Students can check their results on karresults.nic. in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.