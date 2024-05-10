Bengaluru: Inundated roads hold mirror to infra mess

BENGALURU: Following moderate rain across the city on Thursday, incidents of traffic snarls, trees uprooting and branch fall were reported.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received complaints of at least 70 trees being uprooted and 171 fallen branches, disrupting the traffic in many places across the city. BBMP attended to most of the complaints on emergency basis and cleared the fallen trees and branches from road side and on footpaths.

Traffic police were busy clearing the slow moving traffic at Malleshwaram near Mantri Mall, Binny Mills, Udaya TV office road to Jayamahal Road, Shanthinagar, Shivajinagar, Majestic, Hebbal and other areas.

Following the heavy rains, Additional Commissioner for Traffic MN Anucheth posted on X that, due to heavy rain there is a traffic congestion at Airport Road - Chalukya Circle to Hebbal flyover, Summanahalli Junction, Nayandahalli Junction and ORR-Hebbal to Goruguntepalya to Nayandahalli.

According to Varuna Mitra app by KSNDMC, Hampi Nagar in South, received 55.50 mm rainfall between 8 pm to 10.55 pm, Nandini layout received 52.50 mm rainfall, Maruthi Mandir wars received 52 mm, Nagapura Ward in West Zone received 50 mm rainfall, Vidyapeetha received 44 mm, Nayandahalli received 42 mm and Kottigepalya in RR Nagar zone received 41.50 mm rainfall till 10.55 pm. Moderate rainfall of over 10 mm was also reported in other parts of the city.