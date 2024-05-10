Bengaluru’s Yasmeen makes history with all-Eng Sr badminton title

BENGALURU: For some, age might seem like an insurmountable barrier, creating arbitrary limits in their minds. But there are those who boldly defy these limitations, driven by passion and commitment to excellence. A recent such example is Bengaluru-based athlete Yasmeen Shaikh, who clinched the Women’s Singles 45+ title at the All-England Senior Badminton Championship.

At the championship, Shaikh showcased a stunning display of skill and determination, overpowering top-seeded Japan-born English player Mitsuyo Kondo with scores of 21-15 and 21-16 in the finals. Her path to the title was no less challenging, having earlier edged out the second seed, Alina Mihaela Popa of Romania, in a gripping match that ended 21-17, 14-21, 21-17.

Yasmeen first Indian to win Women’s Singles 45+ title

“All England is the most prestigious tournament — it’s the most sought-after. Prakash Padukone has won it, and so has Gopichand. For me to win this was incredible because it attracts the topmost players. I had never played in it before, so it was something I really wanted to do. I thought, ‘Well, if I lose in the first round, it’s fine.’ I was prepared to just give it my best,” said 47-year-old Yasmeen Shaikh, who works as HR vice-president at a multinational healthcare firm. She added that gold is a source of honour and pride.

Former badminton World No. 1 Prakash Padukone, commenting on Shaikh’s victory, said, “A creditable victory. It will be a shot in the arm for Masters badminton in India.”