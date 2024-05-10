Grade ten girl brutally murdered by man in Kodagu

MADIKERI: A tenth grade girl was brutally murdered by a 30-year-old man in Kodagu. In the heinous incident, the man cut off the victim's head and threw away her body. The incident was reported at Surlabbi under Madikeri Taluk in Karnataka's Kodagu district.

The victim has been identified as US Meena, a 10th grade student of Surlabbi High School. She had passed the SSLC examination and her school attained 100% results. However, she was brutally murdered by accused Onkarappa (Papu), a resident of the village.

The accused allegedly dragged the victim out of her house in front of her parents and massacred her. Meena was the only daughter of Subramani and Muthakki. The incident has been recorded at Somwarpet police station who have taken to swift investigations. SP K Ramarajan confirmed that the minor girl's engagement was fixed with the accused by the family.

However, a few alerted the child helpline despite officials from the social welfare department visiting the family, and convincing them to get the girl married off only after she turned 18. Nevertheless, the accused rushed to the house after the officials left and brutally killed her.