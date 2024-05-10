IPL betting racket: Case registered against trio by Udupi police

UDUPI: Udupi CEN police have registered a case as they busted a gang that was accepting betting money from people on a gambling app amid the ongoing IPL cricket matches. Ramachandra Nayak, the police inspector, received a tip-off that two individuals (Sudarshan and Karthavya), who were in their early 20s, were standing in a public place near Gandhi Maidan in Kundapur on Wednesday and were seen accepting money from public and engaged in betting racket.

Upon further enquiry by the police, the duo revealed that Hebri resident Tejas, who is 22 years, was to come to the spot to receive the money they collected from the public. Police said that the trio worked as a gang and were engaged in betting racket.

The trio were questioned, and a case was filed under Section 78 of the Karnataka Police Act. Police sources said that the trio used a betting app called ‘Parker’, and they were accepting money by betting in the cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

Police sources said Tejas, one of the accused, has also helped many others apart from Sudarshan and Karthavya to engage in betting using this particluar app. The trio secured the station bail later in the day.