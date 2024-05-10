JDS delegation meets Governor, seeks DKS’ ouster, CBI probe

“The JDS welcomed the setting up of SIT, following the report of the state women’s commission chairperson, as it is not against the investigation into the alleged exploitation of women by Prajwal and fully supports the investigation,” the JDS stated.

The party never supported or tolerated such a kind of behaviour and attitude of its leaders and workers towards women and promptly took action by suspending Prajwal from the party, the memorandum added. “However, investigations conducted by the SIT are biased, partial and not transparent, as its actions were controlled and monitored by the government on a day-to-day basis. The SIT is working at the behest of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. The pen drives were circulated at the behest of Shivakumar in Hassan Parliamentary constituency and in Bengaluru Rural Parliamentary constituency from where his brother DK Suresh is contesting seeking re-election,” it alleged.

The JDS also highlighted BJP leader and lawyer Devaraje Gowda’s allegation that Shivakumar held talks and met the former at an undisclosed location, offering a Cabinet berth to help with the circulation of the pen drives, which he rejected.

Congress’ intention is to destroy JDS, says HDK

Addressing the media, state JDS chief and former CM HD Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress’ intention is to publicise the sleazy videos to tarnish JDS’ image and spoil its alliance with the BJP. He questioned why the SIT did not produce the victim, who was allegedly kidnapped by former minister HD Revanna, before the judge as yet. “Their (Congress) intention is not that the guilty should be punished but to gain politically. But I will never take the shield of the caste (Vokkaliga) and fight the Congress alone, as I did in the past,” Kumaraswamy said. He attacked the Congress’ Vokkaliga leaders, especially Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, for cornering the former over the pen drive issue.

HDK can continue his fight for CBI probe, says DKS

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said no one is stopping JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy from continuing his fight towards demanding a CBI probe into the alleged sex scandal involving Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna. Speaking to the media, the senion Congress leader said, “Let Kumaraswamy continue with his fight. I will respond to him after returning from election campaigning in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.” Shivakumar said he has already expressed his views on the issue and they can discuss everything during the Legislature session. ENS

Hassan JDS legal cell calls for arrest of Kartik, 4 others

HASSAN: In the wake of the latest developments surrounding the alleged sex scandal involving Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, district JDS legal cell member S Dyavegowda on Thursday urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to arrest Prajwal’s former driver, Kartik; Congress Lok Sabha candidate Shreyas Patel’s aide, Puttaraj; BJP leader Preetam J Gowda’s aide, Sharath; and local youth Navin Gowda and Chetan, accusing them of circulating the pen drives containing obscene videos, allegedly involving Prajwal. Speaking to reporters here, Dyavegowda said the SIT should arrest all the five, since anticipatory bail has been rejected at the district court recently. He said the SIT team had arrested former minister HD Revanna soon after the Karnataka High Court rejected his bail application. Lingaraj, one of the legal cell members, said that circulating of pen drives containing obscene videos is a heinous offence and the SIT should arrest the suspects soon.