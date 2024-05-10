Karnataka BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested in Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case

CHITRADURGA: BJP leader and Advocate G Devaraje Gowda was arrested Friday night in connection with an explicit video allegedly belonging to Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

According to police, Devaraje Gowda was arrested at Gulihal toll gate by the Hiriyur Police in Chitradurga district for leaking the video in a pen drive.

He was arrested on a tip-off received by the Hassan Police, which wanted his presence for the case.

Several explicit videos involving Prajwal started making the rounds ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, which will take place on April 26.