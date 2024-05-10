Karnataka: Four more detained in abduction case

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT has detained four more people in connection with the alleged abduction of a 47-year-old victim of Hassan sex scandal.

In all, six people, including Holenarasipur JDS MLA HD Revanna and his relative Satish Babanna, have been taken into custody in this case.

Meanwhile, Revanna will have to spend some more days in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison as the Special Court for Elected Representatives on Thursday adjourned his bail plea hearing to Monday.

The SIT detained the four people based on the statements of Babanna, accused No. 2 in the case. They have been identified as HK Sujay, Madhu, Thimmappa and Manu. Thimappa is an advocate.

The abduction case against Revanna and Babanna was registered by KR Nagar police on May 2. Babanna was arrested on May 3. The victim was rescued from Revanna’s PA Rajashekar’s house at Kalenahalli in Hunsur taluk. However, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, brother of Revanna, claimed that the woman was arrested from a different place. Kumaraswamy expressed doubts over the abduction of the victim as her statements have not been recorded before a magistrate though she was rescued five days ago.

Unable to sleep

Revanna is said to have been awake till 1 am on Thursday as he could not sleep in his cell. He reportedly had dinner served in the jail and took medicines. He woke up at 5.30 am on Thursday and read some Kannada and English newspapers. There is no television for him in the prison.