Karnataka: NCW red-flags pressure on woman to file plaint in sexual abuse case

BENGALURU: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday said no victim has approached it with a complaint against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna in the Hassan sex scandal case.

In a press release issued here, the commission, however, said that a woman had approached it to register a complaint against three individuals, who had allegedly introduced themselves to her as Karnataka police officials and forced her to file a false complaint in this case. The woman stated that she had received several calls threatening her to file a complaint.

“It has come to light that this complainant was forced by a group of individuals to file a complaint, under the threat of potential harassment and false implications. The complainant has sought protection to her and her family members,” the release said.

In response to the distressing reports in the media, the NCW has initiated suo motu action to uphold the rights and dignity of women, the release said.

The commission had asked the Karnataka police to submit a report on the action taken in connection with the case. The timely submission of the action taken report revealed several significant findings. The report stated that two cases have been registered based on complaints by the victims of the alleged sexual abuse, and another based on a complaint related to the abduction of a victim.

It has been noted that 700 women, who have submitted online complaints, are members of a social organisation and have no direct involvement or association with the complainants in the case, the release said.