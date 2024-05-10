Karnataka SSLC results: Despite grace marks, only 6.31L students pass, girls shine

BENGALURU: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results were announced on Thursday and 6,31,204 students of 8,59,967 cleared the first of the three exams to be held this year. The Congress government had scrapped supplementary examinations last year, and had introduced a new system that allowed students to choose the best marks from the three examinations. The pass percentage of the state for the academic year 2023-24 stood at 73.40%, which is 10.49 per cent lower than 2022-23, which was at 83.89 per cent.

As per the usual trend, girls have outshone boys with a pass percentage of 81.11%, while 65.90% boys passed the exams, the lowest compared to the last three years. In the year 2022-23, the pass percentage for boys was at 80.08 % and 80.62 % in 2021-22. Students from rural areas outperformed those from the urban areas. The pass percentage of rural and urban areas was 74.17% and 72.83% respectively.

This year, Ankita Basappa Konnur, a student from Morarji Desai Residential School was the top scorer with cent per cent marks -- 625 out of 625. All the three state toppers are girls -- Ankita, Medha P Shetty (624) from Bengaluru, and Harshitha DM (624) from Madhugiri. The highest marks were secured in the three languages, followed by Maths, Science and Social Science. English-medium students performed better than Kannada-medium.

Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga were the top-performing districts with 94%, 92.12% and 88.67% respectively. Bengaluru Rural, South and North secured 9th, 12th and 14th positions respectively. A total of 2,288 schools secured 100 per cent pass percentage this year.

Students can apply for the scanned copy of their results until May 16 and can opt for re-evaluation between May 13 to May 22. The second exam, will be held from June 7 to 14. Last date to register fro the is May 16.